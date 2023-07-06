RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to the Bulldog Blitz sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.



Ethan Bates and Jorge Corona received more postseason honors Thursday as the duo were named to the 2023 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana baseball team.



Bates, who has already seen his fair share of awards this off season, was voted first team all-Louisiana as a utility player.



Corona, who was a first team all-Conference USA honoree, was voted second team all-Louisiana as a catcher. He played in 52 games, making 47 starts behind the plate, slashing .282, with an OPS exactly at .900.