RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to the Bulldog Blitz sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston, the big question surrounding Louisiana Tech women’s basketball is the status of junior forward and Ruston native Anna Larr Roberson.



Roberson averaged just under 13 points and seven rebounds a game last season for the Lady Techsters, while shooting nearly 50% from the field.

Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr tells us that they are giving her time to make such an important decision.

“That’s kind of common across the country. You’ve got players that are deciding what they’re going to do. And I think it’s important. She’s given so much of herself to this program and in this community and how special she is. So all the people around here and obviously to myself and the rest of our program. We’ll give her some time and she’s earned that,” Stoher said when meeting with the media last week.