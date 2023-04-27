WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana Tech golf looked to do something they haven’t done since joining Conference USA and that’s win the conference.

The Bulldogs defeated Middle Tennesse 3-2-0 in the semifinal match, with Thomas Henson drilling a birdie putt on the 19th hole of the final match to do so.

Louisiana Tech however fell to top seeded Charlotte in the championship match by the identical score of 3-2-0.

On the individual side, graduate student James Swash claimed the individual title on Wednesday by shooting a final round 4-under 68 to win by two strokes.