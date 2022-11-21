LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana Tech had the lead for the majority of the game, but UL-Lafayette made a furious rally late in the second half to come away with the 94-88 win on Thursday night inside the Cajundome.

LA Tech (1-2) kept ULL (4-0) at bay for the most part in the first half, using an early 9-0 run to take the lead and keep that lead going into halftime at 42-35.

The Ragin’ Cajuns chipped away early in the second stanza, getting to within four at 47-43. However, Cobe Williams started to take over offensively by scoring 10 of the ‘Dogs next 13 points to keep the visitors on top.

A fast-break slamdunk by Williams gave LA Tech a 72-61 advantage with 8:55 to play. ULL proceeded to go on an 11-0 run and quickly erase that deficit, tying it up at 72-72 with 6:12 to go.

A quick layup by Isaiah Crawford and a made free throw by Terran Williams out of a timeout pushed the lead back out to three, but the Cajuns had another run in them with eight straight points to put LA Tech behind by five.

The Bulldogs sliced the deficit to within one possession on multiple occasions. ULL kept cashing in though at the free throw line, a place where they lived for the entirety of the game with 32 attempts.

Cobe Williams ended with a career-high 26 points while Isaiah Crawford registered a season-high 18. The Bulldogs made 33 field goals, eight of which were three-pointers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns made 32 field goals, including nine threes, but also sank 22 free throws to the ‘Dogs 13. Terence Lewis II was one of five ULL players to score in double figures, notching 23 points.