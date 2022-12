Welcome to our latest Bulldog Blitz, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.

Louisiana Tech basketball will host Southern, Friday at 6:00 inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

This season, the Bulldogs have forced 138 turnovers, the most of any Conference USA team, and 24th in the NCAA.

To date, the LA Tech has recorded 20 points or more from the opposition’s miscues in seven straight games.