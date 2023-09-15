RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Tech Soccer team got the party started after scoring one goal and having the lead at halftime. However, Little Rock would answer with two goals early in the second half to come away with the 2-1 final on Thursday night with over 100 fans at Robert Mack Caruthers Field.

Students and fans show off the flags of various countries being represented for the International Game. (Photo by Dominique Williams)

During the pre-game La Tech Athletics showcased each student-athlete from the Women’s Soccer team with the flags of their home countries. Students and fans showed off their pride for the International theme of the game by having various flags of countries across the globe.

Students and fans show off the flags of various countries being represented for the International Game. (Photo by Yuna)

Below is a post-game quote from head coach Steve Voltz provided by LaTechSports.com

Thoughts on the match…

“It is the same story, different day. We play well, we create chances, but we do not reward ourselves. There is no other way to say it. On top of it, we punish ourselves with an own goal. It was two bad mistakes defensively that led to their goals. Here we are losing a game that we dominated possession and shot total.”

Key Moments:

After the loss, LA Tech now leads the all-time series, 4-3-0. The Bulldogs have now dropped two in a row to the Trojans.

LA Tech had its six-match home unbeaten streak snapped.

The Bulldogs took their first penalty kick of the season.

Tomoyo Kuroyanagi scored her first goal of the season and the fourth of her career.



Next up for LA Tech opens Conference USA play on Sunday, Sept. 17 at New Mexico State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on ESPN+.