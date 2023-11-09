WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— For the time since Louisiana Tech volleyball head coach

Amber Mccray took over the Bulldogs program. La Tech has clinched a spot in the conference USA Tournament.

After a victorious performance Thursday evening against Jacksonville state for senior day. After a back-and-forth battle between each set.

La Tech would sweep Jacksonville State 3-0, Bulldog’s Jailen Hurley and Sydney Jackwin led the bulldogs with nine kills each.

La Tech returns back inside tac for the final game of the regular season versus Jacksonville State.

First serve is set for 3 p.m.