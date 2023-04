WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Tech University’s Football team kicks off 2023 Spring Game on Saturday, April 22nd at Joe Alliet Stadium.

All fans, students, and alumni can enjoy free admission to the game for a sneak peek of the 2023 class of Bulldogs plus a new addition to the roster. The Bulldogs host six home games on the 2023 schedule, with the season opener against FIU on Saturday, August 26.