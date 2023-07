WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE.KARD) — Welcome to the Bulldog Blitz sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.

Louisiana Tech football officially kicked off its 2023 fall camp with its first day of practice Thursday afternoon.

We’re just under 30 days away from the bulldog’s first game opener on August 26, against F.I.U at Joe Aillet Stadium.

In the recent C-USA preseason poll, La Tech was selected to finish fourth.

And five bulldogs have been added to the conference preseason watch list for 2023.