Broderick Fobbs on Grambling’s activities during quarantine, ‘ … We’re meeting right now via Zoom … talking as much football as we can … ‘

The month of March has flat-out been tough for Grambling’s football team. The team endured a pair of changes at the Offensive Coordinator position.
Last week, the Tigers halted all Spring football activities due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Then, on Monday three additional players received positive tests, according to The News-Star. That brings the total number of players with positive tests to six for this Spring.
With that, the G-Men are on quarantine for at least 10 days. GSU head football coach Broderick Fobbs tells NBC 10 Sports what activities the program can do during this time.
“We got quite a few kids in quarantine, ” says Fobbs. “Which makes it extremely tough for us to lift weights as a team to practice and to meet as a team. Basically, we’re meeting right now via zoom, really just talking as much football as we possibly can, at this particular time, until we can get back on the field.”
Grambling’s next scheduled game is the Bayou Classic, April 17 in Shreveport.