Breaking down rival matchups, local college football previews on this week’s episode of “The Kickoff”

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Cory Diaz from The News-Star, and Chris Demirdjian break down Neville-Ouachita, Sterlington-Oak Grove, and more!
Chris Demirdjian goes one-on-one with West Monroe head football coach Jerry Arledge, ahead of his team’s game with Longview
The possibility of Louisiana Tech’s defense stopping a “dual-threat” quarterback, and if they could stop that type of QB. Plus, the challenges ULM face on Saturday at Iowa State
Can Grambling prevail on the road versus Alabama State?

