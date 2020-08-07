Big weekend ahead in Camden for ‘Rumble on the River’

The City of Camden, Arkansas will be rockin’ this weekend! The annual “Great Outside Fun Day” will take place.

Camden will even hold the “Rumble on the River” fishing tournament. The fun begins, Saturday at 6:00 in the morning.

Up to $10,000 in prize money will be on the line.

Charlotte Young, from the City of Camden, described what’s ahead this weekend,

“It is really a big deal, ” says Young. “Especially right now with COVID going on. You can’t do too much. Fishing is a great place to social distance, get out on the water, enjoy the fresh air and have a good time.”

More info on “Great Outside Fun Day” and “Rumble on the River” can be found here.