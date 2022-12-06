It’s one of those, “you had to be there to see it.” Friday, at Hoss Garrett Stadium, the crowd was filled with those wearing ‘Big Ruston’ t-shirts. It’s a clever nickname, for Ruston’s huge season that now leads them to New Orleans.

The No. 1 Bearcats from Division I non-select draw No. 3 Destrehan, Friday at 7:00 in New Orleans.

The undefeated Wildcats have played well offensively, all season long. They’ve scored 40 points or more in 10 of their 13 games this season.

Ruston looks to bring back a championship trophy for the first time in 32 years, after having not gone to the ‘Dome since 1998.

In 2021, Ruston fell to Destrehan, 24-10, in the quarterfinals.

“After we lost against Destrehan, we got back in the lab, ” says Ruston running back Dyson Fields. “And, we just started working all Summer. And, we’ve been hearing it all Summer. They thought this was a rebuilding year. They didn’t think we were going to be anything. We all knew in the building what we had and we were going to make state. So, that’s what we came out here to do.”