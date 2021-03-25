Big inning leads to Grambling victory over rival Jackson State

By: Habtom Keleta/Grambling Athletics
JACKSON, Miss. | The Tigers poured in six runs in the third inning en route to a 9-7 victory over Jackson State at Braddy Field. Grambling continues its hot streak with its fourth consecutive victory, recently sweeping TSU in a weekend series.
Grambling (4-12) trailed 1-0 early in the contest before scoring a total of eight runs in two innings and led the rest of the evening.
Jeremy Almaguer lifted Grambling and tied a team-high with three hits and two runs scored while teammate Jordyn Smith also produced three hits and 2-RBI. Fellow Tiger CJ Mervilus scored twice in the victory.
Cameron Bufford drove in a team-high three runs for Grambling, who won its fourth consecutive contest.
Austin Rotramel (1-1) was credited with the victory, giving up five earned runs in three innings of work while Corben Peters picked up the save for Grambling, but it was Antoine Valerio who shined on the mound, fanning two batters and giving up just two runs in 5.2 innings pitched.