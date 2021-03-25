Big inning leads to Grambling victory over rival Jackson State

By: Habtom Keleta/Grambling Athletics

JACKSON, Miss. | The Tigers poured in six runs in the third inning en route to a 9-7 victory over Jackson State at Braddy Field. Grambling continues its hot streak with its fourth consecutive victory, recently sweeping TSU in a weekend series.

Grambling (4-12) trailed 1-0 early in the contest before scoring a total of eight runs in two innings and led the rest of the evening.

Jeremy Almaguer lifted Grambling and tied a team-high with three hits and two runs scored while teammate Jordyn Smith also produced three hits and 2-RBI. Fellow Tiger CJ Mervilus scored twice in the victory.

Cameron Bufford drove in a team-high three runs for Grambling, who won its fourth consecutive contest.