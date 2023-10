WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 19, 2023, West Monroe High School’s Grant Edmondson was announced as the newest member of Beast of the Week. Edmondson’s induction comes after scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter, helping the West Monroe Rebels to a 42 to 19 victory over the West Ouachita Chiefs.

The Rebels are set to face the Ouachita Parish Lions on October 20, 2023, at Ouachita Parish High School at 7 PM. Congratulations to Grant!