WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 26, 2023, Sterlington High School’s Dylan Downs and West Ridge Middle School’s Luke Powell were announced as the newest members of Beast of the Week.

Downs helped the Sterlington Panthers to a 28 to 0 victory against the North Webster Knights by scoring four touchdowns on October 20, 2023. As for Powell, he assisted the West Ridge Patriots to a 16 to 14 victory by scoring two rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers are facing the Amite Warriors on September 27, 2023, at 6:30 PM, in Amite, La. The Patriots’ season has ended; however, the team ended the season without a loss.

Congratulations to Dylan Downs and Luke Powell!