MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Mangham High School’s Isaiah McFarland was announced as the newest member of Beast of the Week. McFarland helped the Mangham Dragons to a 44 to 33 victory against the General Trass Panthers on September 21, 2023, by collecting 308 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Dragons will face the Oak Grove Tigers in Mangham, La. on September 29, 2023, at 7 PM.