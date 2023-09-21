MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2023, Madison High School’s Duece Bolden was named as the newest member of Beast of the Week. Bolden’s induction came after collecting 240 yards and five touchdowns in the first half of Madison Jaguars’ 48 to 22 victory against Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy on September 14, 2023.

Bolden was sidelined prior to the end of the first half due to a knee injury. The Jaguars are undefeated and scheduled to face the Ferriday Trojans on September 22, 2023, at 7 PM.

Congratulations to the newest member of Beast of the Week, Duece Bolden.