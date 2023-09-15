WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 14, 2023, Franklin Parish High School’s Javion White and Jackson Cordill, and Wossman High School’s RJay Wilson were announced as the newest members of Beast of the Week.

In week 2 of the 2023 season, White collected over 200 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, one punt return for a touchdown, and one kickoff return for a touchdown. Cordill has a perfect by going 8 for 8 on extra points and kicked a 43-yard field goal. The duo led the team to a 59 to 31 victory against St. Frederick High School.

As Wilson, he had three interceptions and one kickoff return for a touchdown in Wossman’s 12 to 7 victory against Northwood High School.