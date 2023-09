FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2023, Avery Johnson and Dezyrian Ellis of the Franklin Parish High School football team were announced as the newest members of Beast of the Week.

On Friday, September 1, 2023, the sophomores had an outstanding game in their 41 to 0 victory against Bastrop High School. Elis collected four passing touchdowns and Johnson returned an interception for 106 yards, which is a new record.