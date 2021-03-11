Beast of the Week: Ouachita Lions 4 x 4 relay team | Breaks 4 x 4 record

BIRMINGHAM, AL. -- The Southern Lady Jaguars defeated Alcorn State for the third straight time this season to advance to the SWAC Tournament Semifinals on Friday morning at Bartow Arena. Final score was 73-59

Battling back and forth in the first half the Lady Jaguars took a five point lead into the half. In the third quarter the Jags lead by as many as 15 points until the Lady Braves went on a nine-to-three run to cut the Lady Jags lead to eight. With 7:51 left in the game Tyeniesha Metcalf drains a long distance three-pointer for give SU a 20-point lead and take full control of the game.