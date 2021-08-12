Beast of the Week: Four Junior Olympians

(Jesse Davis)

“So who is the fastest? You all just going to agree that he is the fastest you all are not going to point at me?

So relay? So if we all race right now who is going to win? So you all just going to doubt me? So you all wanna race? You all wanna put this to the test? Alright then let’s hit the track then lets go.”

(RJ West)

“Well at first I really didn’t want to run track. My dad just put me out there. But as I started running and watching it and my favorite person who I watch run is Noah Lyles. Always eat right, don’t work out as much before the track meet. Don’t want to be stiff and don’t want to be too light either. Can’t even explain it. It was something that I was really looking forward to and we got the win.”

(Kameron Newell)

“I get to run and its fun and I love sports. 400, 200, and the 4×1. It was fun.”

(Connor Wilson)

“That she make me run. Let me do the events I like. Stretch, focus that’s it.”

(Norris Kelley)

“I was nervous and ready.”

(Jesse Davis)

“What do you like the most about your coach?”

(Norris Kelley)

“How hard she pushes us.”