Beast of the Week: Arcadia High School wins 2nd basketball championship in 5 years

By: Ashley Springer/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – For the first time in program history, the No. 6 Louisiana Tech women's bowling team is going dancing. At 3 p.m. on Thursday, the team and members of the Louisiana Tech athletic department gathered in the Chris Richardson Suite at Joe Aillet Stadium to watch the selection show for the 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship. McKendree earned the first seed. Nebraska took the second. North Carolina A&T was announced as the third. Then, Louisiana Tech's name was called. "I didn't think our name was ever going pop up there since it was the last screen," senior Ashley Channellsaid. "When it did, I was just so emotional." LA Tech not only will be making its first NCAA Championship appearance, but will be doing so as the fourth seed. "It feels good to know we have the team behind us," sophomore Allie Leiendecker said. "Everybody locked arms and we are very excited." Tech will start the championship as the top seed in the fourth region with its first match set to be against Youngstown State on Wednesday, April 7, at 9 a.m. (CT). Fairleigh Dickinson and Sam Houston State are the other two teams competing in region four. "It feels great to know our hard work finally paid off and that we will get to work a little bit more," junior Lindsay Manning said. Senior Kaitlyn Eder said the word that sticks out the most to her right now is finally. "It's something we've been working for throughout the years and it's surreal that it's finally happening," Eder said. The National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship is a Mega Match Format which is the same format as the Southland Bowling League Tournament where the Lady Techsters placed second. The tournament will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats- baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play. The championship final will air at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Saturday, April 10 on ESPNU. The 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship will conduct regional competition for the first time. Regional competition will take place April 7-8, 2020. The winners of each regional will advance to the NCAA championship. The championship matches will be played April 9-10. Both regional and championship rounds will be played at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Missouri. The University of Central Missouri and Kansas City Sports Commission are the hosts. Keep up with Louisiana Tech women's bowling @LATechBowl on both Twitter and Facebook for updates, results and breaking news.