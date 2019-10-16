Bearcats hope to host home game against Ouachita HS

RUSTON, La. (10/16/2019)– Friday night lights- It’s what all high school football teams look forward to. Unfortunately since Ruston High School’s football field was hit by a tornado in April, the bearcats haven’t had a single home game on their own turf.

“There’s just the comfort that you get being at home that you don’t get anywhere else,” Jerrod Baugh, Ruston HS Football Head Coach, said.

Luckily Louisiana Tech is only down the street and has offered their field to the Bearcats for the season.

“They have been really good to us as far as taking care of us. Our kids have enjoyed playing there,” Baugh said.

Coaches say loading and unloading equipment every single week has been a struggle for the team.

“Playing a tough schedule and every ball game is on the road is probably taking a toll on the kids and the coaches, so I think it’s just going to be nice to get back home,” Baugh said.

Ruston’s stadium now has new lights and crews are working on the press box.

“The press box still has a few things to do as far as like the inside walls and that kind of thing, but it’s functional for us,” Baugh said.

Coach Baugh says the score board still needs some more work.

“Hopefully tomorrow at some point, we’ll know for sure whether they’ll be able to get that going, but everything they have checked out so far today has been good, so we’re expecting to be here on Friday,” Baugh said.