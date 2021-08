Saturday is the second and final day of 13th annual Bayou Jamb, taking place at ULM’s Malone Stadium.

Currently in progress, Jonesboro-Hodge is facing St. Fred’s. After this contest:

Franklin Parish vs. Mangham – 3:00

Opelousas vs. Ruston – 5:00

Neville vs. West Monroe – 7:00

NBC 10 Sports will have complete coverage of Bayou Jamb tonight at 10:00, and online at myarklamiss.com