Bayou Jamb returns to Malone Stadium this August, with a dozen teams including Neville-West Monroe as the nightcap

Perhaps another sign the world is returning to normal? “Bayou Jamb” is back.
A year after the event, just like many others, paused activities due to COVID-19, a post on the official Facebook page showed a welcome sight for football fans throughout the area. 12 teams will hit the turf at Malone Stadium, August 27-28.
Friday, August 27:
Oak Grove vs. Jena (6:00)
Ouachita Christian vs. Sterlington (7:30)
Saturday, August 28:
Jonesboro-Hodge vs. St. Fred’s (1:00)
Franklin Parish vs. Mangham (3:00)
Alexandria Senior High vs. Ruston (5:00)
Neville vs. West Monroe (7:00)
CORRECTION: The original broadcast states Bayou Jamb takes place August 26-27. This article reflects the correct date of August 27-28.