The week full of festivities rolls on for Bayou Jamb.

But, we’re talking about the action in the kitchen – and not on the gridiron. Ruston’s Civic Center hosted the inaugural ‘Taste of the Tailgate’ tour. Up to 15 vendors, and dozens of hungry appetites filled the venue to get a taste of the city.

“We have a lot of support from the local downtown Ruston area, ” says Jada Ali, Chairwoman of the ‘Taste of the Tailgate’ tour. “They really embraced us. We’re excited. They all provided samples for 150 people. And, it looks like everyone is going to get full.”

“For years Bayou Jamb has been a great event for our community, ” says Josh Perot, Vice President of Retail Development for Louisiana National Bank. “For the local communities, to get people out together and start the Fall. And, for us as a small community bank, we’re really committed to our community getting out visiting with others and seeing tailgating happening. And, seeing football going, it’s always been important to us.”