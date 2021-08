In the first game of the 2021 Bayou Jamb, Oak Grove and Jena end in a 0-0 tie. It’s the first time a contest in Bayou Jamb ended in all zeroes since the 2017 season, according to 14-0 Productions.

There were two Most Valuable Players awarded, following the game. Oak Grove’s Kaleb Proctor and Jena’s James Sanders.

During halftime, Jena coaching legend, Mack Fowler received the Lifetime Achievement Award.