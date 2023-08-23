West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Bayou Jamb week full of events continued to tread forward on Wednesday morning with the Salute to Service ceremony as a way to honor the many brave men and women that serve the United States.

Participating schools like Ouachita Christian and St. Fredrick and their ROTC students gave hosted the tribute to the service men and women at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. The football players that attended like OCS running back Zachary White said it was an experience that he’ll remember because of how Bayou Jamb has involved the community.

“it’s really nice coming out here and seeing all these guys that sacrifice so much for us and our community,” said White. ” It’s an honor being out here representing OCS, and to be with the community.”

Bayou Jamb is only halfway finished, and the football scrimmages begin Thursday with the Taste Tailgate also expected to attract a big crowd earlier in the day.