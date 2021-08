The first Bayou Jamb since 2019 didn’t disappoint. Friday, was the first of two days of exciting action taking place at Malone Stadium, on ULM’s campus.

For the first time since 2017, the annual event saw a scoreless tie, according to 14-0 Productions. Solid defensive effort between Oak Grove and Jena that ended 0-0.

Sterlington defeated Highway 165 rival, OCS, 26-0.