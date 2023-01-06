Bayou Jamb looks to bring the same experience from the football field to diamond. Patty and Chris Thurman present Bayou Jamb Baseball Jamboree at Shelby Aulds Memorial Field on the campus of West Monroe High School.

The event begins Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 with OCS vs. Neville. And, in the finale West Monroe battles Ruston, at 5:30

Full schedule:

OCS vs. Neville (10:00 a.m.)

Neville vs. Ouachita (11:30 a.m.)

Ouachita vs. OCS (1:00 p.m.)

Ruston vs. West Ouachita (2:30 a.m.)

West Ouachita vs. West Monroe (4:00 p.m.)

West Monroe vs. Ruston (5:30 p.m.)

OCS legend Micah Harper will be presented with the 2023 Bayou Jamb Lifetime Achievement Award.