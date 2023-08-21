West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Today marked the beginning of an exciting week for high school football. The biggest Jamboree in Northeast Louisiana kicked off its media day with all 13 out of the 14 participating teams were in attendance at the Don Shows Fieldhouse for media day.

Bayou Jamb started in 20006, but this will be the first year the jamboree will be held at a high school with 100% of the proceeds being funded to all the high schools involved.

Fox 14’s sports crew caught up with a few of the participating players and coaches to hear their thoughts about the fun week ahead filled with football and charitable community events.

Click the link above to see what they had to say about Bayou Jamb 2023.