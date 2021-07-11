Skip to content
Mississippi Highway Patrol searching for I-20 shooting suspects
Fire destroys Vidalia church early Sunday.
Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns’ NBA Finals lead now 2-1
Missing NJ woman abducted along with her toddler found dead in Tennessee: officials
‘Mississippi Mermaid’breaks world record for fastest female solo paddler on the Mississippi river
Weekend Forecast: Sunday, July 11th, 2021
Morning Forecast – Friday, July 9th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, July 9th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 8th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, July 8th
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner gives Hurricane season and flood coverage tips
Basketball
Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns’ NBA Finals lead now 2-1
Mississippi Highway Patrol searching for I-20 shooting suspects
Waffle House waitress arrested after allegedly getting high in the bathroom
Winnsboro woman arrested for four counts of aggravated battery and four counts of attempted murder
West Monroe native Barkevious Mingo arrested for indecency with a child
Monroe Police Investigates home invasion
Mississippi Highway Patrol searching for I-20 shooting suspects
Fire destroys Vidalia church early Sunday.
Louisiana State Police investigating fatal crash in Lafourche Parish
TAPD: Woman wanted for 1st degree murder in deadly road confrontation
Winnsboro woman arrested for four counts of aggravated battery and four counts of attempted murder
Louisiana State Police searching for hit and run suspect that injured four people
Vidalia United Methodist Church burns in early morning fire
Mississippi Highway Patrol searching for I-20 shooting suspects
Waffle House waitress arrested after allegedly getting high in the bathroom
Winnsboro woman arrested for four counts of aggravated battery and four counts of attempted murder
West Monroe native Barkevious Mingo arrested for indecency with a child
Monroe Police Investigates home invasion