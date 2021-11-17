Basketball Hoops: Richwood boys defeat Franklin Parish 69-58, Lady Patriots top Lady Rams 45-38 & Lady Hornets lose to Parkway 84-49

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) -- Louisiana leaders working in Washington have a new bill of rights to present to their constituents. This new bill of rights will be geared toward parents.

According to Congresswoman Julia Letlow, she plans to introduce the Parents' Bill of Rights Act with a group of her Republican colleagues. Letlow says the legislation will create opportunities for better conversations between families and the schools where their children attend. The end goal, according to Letlow, is to lead to more input throughout the learning process.