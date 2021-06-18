Baseball coaching legend Wayne Johnson retires, comments on career, ” … winning is secondary for me, it’s what you can do for other people … “

There’s few who can say they’ve been a head coach for over four decades. Wayne Johnson has never known what it was like to be an assistant coach. Johnson, a Wossman alum, who played under the legendary Ray Gambino, is in class of his own. He’s the only coach to lead five different baseball teams in the state to the semifinals.

But, all of this comes to a pause, for now. Johnson announced on Thursday that after 41 years, he is retiring. During his time on the diamond, over 30 district championships. The Monroe native’s official record is 889-270.

“Well the beauty of my coaching career is the mission Jesus laid out for me, ” said Johnson. “[It] was the people involved the relationships you make with the people that’s what you miss a lot. Becoming successful and winning is secondary, really for me. It’s what you can do for other people. And, winning kind of comes along behind that …”