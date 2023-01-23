MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe will host an open forum for Athletic Director candidate John Hartwell. The forum will commence at 3:00 PM on the seventh floor of the university’s library.

The event is open to the staff and students of ULM as well as the community. The forum is designed to provide the opportunity to meet Hartwell.

Hartwell served as the Athletic Director for Utah State University between 2015 and 2022 and for Troy University from 2012 until 2015. Before the forum, Hartwell will meet with numerous groups such as athletics, students, administration, faculty, and staff.