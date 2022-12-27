The year 2022 marked the loss of athletes, coaches and journalists from the sports world.

FILE – Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves adjusts his headset at the start of play against the Detroit Lions at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Dec. 22, 2002. Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)

Dan Reeves, Jan 19, 1944 – Jan. 1

Dan Reeves’ talents off the field were recognized early on by Tom Landry. Reeves was still suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys when Landry made him a player-coach. Reeves was a versatile running back who played a key role in the Cowboys becoming a National Football League powerhouse in the 1960s under Landry. But his own coaching career — stretching over three teams and 23 seasons — is where he truly left his mark on the league.

Jim Corsi, Sept. 9, 1961 – Jan. 4

Jim Corsi had 10 seasons in Major League Baseball with a 3.25 ERA

Ross Browners, March 22, 1954 – Jan. 4

Ross Browner, a two-time All-American at Notre Dame and one of four brothers who played in the NFL, died Jan. 4. He was 67. A native of Warren, Ohio, Browner was part of an accomplished football family. The defensive end was the oldest of six brothers who were high school football stars in Ohio. Three others – Jimmie Browner, Keith Browner and Joey Browner – followed Ross to the NFL.

Greg Robinson, Oct. 9, 1951 – Jan. 5

Greg Robinson, who won two Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos while spending nearly four decades coaching in the NFL and college, died Jan. 5. He was 70.

FILE – Former New York Jets wide receiver Wesley Walker, left, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath, center, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Don Maynard, right, participate in a New York Jets Ring of Honor ceremony honoring former Jets defensive tackle Marty Lyons during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard’s death on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, through his family. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Don Maynard, Jan. 24, 1935 – Jan. 9

Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open American Football League, died. He was 86. He caught 14 touchdown passes in Namath’s rookie season, and twice more had 10 TDs in a season.

Joe B. Hall, Nov. 30, 1928 – Jan. 15

Joe B. Hall took on the steep challenge of following a legend and created his own successful legacy. Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp and guided Kentucky to a national championship in 1978, died age 93.

Bob Goalby, March 14, 1929 – Jan. 19

Bob Goalby, who won the 1968 Masters without having to go to a playoff when Roberto De Vicenzo infamously signed for the wrong score, died at 92. The Masters was among his 11 victories on the Professional Golfers Association Tour, and Goalby won twice on what is now the PGA Tour Champions. He is best remembered for how he was declared the Masters champion.

Clark Gillies, April 7, 1954 – Jan. 21

Hall of Famer Clark Gillies, a stalwart on the New York Islanders’ dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup championships in the early 1980s, died at 67.

FILE – Al Oliver, left, Gene Clines, center, Manny Sanguillen, seated, and Dave Cash pose for a portrait during an event hosted by the Pittsburgh Pirates to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first all-minority lineup to take the field in Major League Baseball history, at the Heinz History Center, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Clines, a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. He was 75. Clines’ wife, Joanne, told the Pirates that Clines died at his home in Bradenton, Florida. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

Gene Clines, Oct. 6, 1946 – Jan. 27

Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, died age 75.

David Green, Dec. 4, 1960 – Jan. 29

David Green, an outfielder on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series champions, died age 61. Green signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1978 as a 17-year-old out of Nicaragua.

FILE – Robin Herman, sports writer for the New York Times, is confronted by Chicago Black Hawks doorman Gordon Robertson outside the Black Hawks dressing room in Chicago, on Jan. 24, 1975. Herman, a gender barrier breaking reporter who was the first female sports journalist to interview players in the locker room after an NHL game, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, of ovarian cancer at her Waltham, Mass., home. She was 70. (AP Photo/File)

Robin Herman, Nov. 24, 1951 – Feb. 1

Robin Herman, a gender barrier-breaking reporter for The New York Times who was the first female journalist to interview players in the locker room after a National Hockey League game, died at 70 years.

Jeremy Giambi

Jeremy Giambi, Sept. 29, 1974 – Feb. 8

Jeremy Giambi, a former major league outfielder and first baseman, died at his parents’ home in Southern California. He was 47. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Philadelphia (2002) and Boston (2002-03).

FILE – Charley Taylor, wide receiver for the Washington Redskins, poses for a photo, date and location not known. Taylor, the Hall of Fame receiver who ended his 13-season career with Washington as the NFL’s career receptions leader, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. He was 80. The Commanders said Taylor died at an assisted-living facility in Northern Virginia. The cause of death wasn’t announced. (AP Photo, File)

Charley Taylor, Sept. 28, 1941 – Feb. 19

Charley Taylor, the Hall of Fame receiver who ended his 13-season career with Washington as the NFL’s career receptions leader, died age 80.

FILE – New York Rangers coach Emile Francis shouts after the Rangers scored against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia in April 1974. Francis, a diminutive goalie who became a Hall of Fame coach and general manager with the Rangers, has died. He was 95. The Rangers announced the death Saturday night, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)

Emile Francis, Sept. 13, 1926 – Feb. 19

Emile “The Cat” Francis, the diminutive goalie who became a Hall of Fame coach and general manager with the New York Rangers died at 95.

Julio Cruz, Dec. 2, 1954 – Feb. 22

Julio Cruz, an original Seattle Mariners player from their inaugural season who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise, died at 67 years of age.

FILE – Miami Dolphin defenders Vern Den Herder and Norris Thomas (41) go after Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough (00) during the first half of an NFL football game Dec. 24, 1978, in Miami. Burrough, who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. He was 73. Burrough’s family announced the death, saying died at his home in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo, File)

Ken Burrough, July 14, 1948 – Feb. 24

Ken Burrough, the former Houston Oilers receiver who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00, died age 73. He died at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.

FILE – Auburn’s Lionel James, (6) gains yardage as Michigan’s Dave Meredith (96) tries to stop him in NCAA college football Sugar Bowl action in New Orleans, Jan. 2, 1984. Former Auburn and San Diego Chargers running back James has died after a lengthy illness. He was 59. Auburn says James, a 5-foot-6 player nicknamed “Little Train,” died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/File)

Lionel James, May 25, 1962 – Feb. 25

Former Auburn and San Diego Chargers running back Lionel “Little Train” James, who made a name for himself for being unstoppable despite his small stature, died after a lengthy illness at 59.

FILE – Shane Warne, left, with former England cricket captain Nasser Hussein attends during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between Australia and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England on July 11, 2019. Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricket players in history, has died. He was 52. Fox Sports television, which employed Warne as a commentator, quoted a family statement as saying he died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

Shane Warne, Sept. 13, 1969 – March 4

Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest players, most astute tacticians and ultimate competitors in the long history of cricket, died at 52.

Wrestler Scott Hall from “The Resurrection of Jake The Snake Roberts” poses for a portrait at the Village at the Lift Presented by McDonald’s McCafe during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2015 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Scott Hall, Oct 19, 1958 – Mar 13, 2022

Scott Hall, a legendary professional wrestler who changed the wrestling industry when he left WWE and launched the New World Order in WCW, died at 63.

FILE – Hall of Fame journalist John Clayton presents the 2016 Male Sports Star of the Year Award during the MTRWestern 82nd Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Paramount Theater. Clayton died Friday, March 18, 2022, following a short illness. He was 67. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP, File)

John Clayton, May 11, 1954 – March 18

Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton died following a short illness. He was 67.

Rayfield Wright, Aug 22, 1945 – April 6

Rayfield Wright, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle nicknamed “Big Cat” who went to five Super Bowls in his 13 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, died at 76. A big player for his era at 6-foot-6 and over 250 pounds, Wright had already been a backup tight end for a couple of seasons when coach Tom Landry asked him about playing tackle.

FILE – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Florida. Haskins’ death was confirmed by the Steelers. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

Dwayne Haskins, May 2, 1997 – April 8

Dwayne Haskins was working on a second chapter for his young NFL career. The 24-year-old quarterback was spending time with some teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting ready to compete for a starting job. He was struck while walking on a Florida highway, his car having run out of gas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) talks with running back coach Gary Brown, right, during a work out at the team’s NFL football practice facility in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Gary Brown, Jun 30, 1969 – April 9

Gary Brown, who rushed for 4,300 yards while playing on three NFL teams in the 1990s before going on to coach running backs in the pro and college ranks, died at the age of 52. Brown had coached the Cowboys’ running backs from 2013-19.

Shirley Spork, of Detroit, sinks a short putt on the 18th green during second day of Women’s Western Open Golf tournament at Des Moines, Ia., on June 25, 1946. (AP Photo)

Shirley Spork, May 13, 1927 – April 11

Shirley Spork, one of the 13 founders of the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour, died at the age of 94. Spork grew up near Detroit and started with only a putter. The pro at Bonnie Brook golf course became aware and gave her a set of 3-, 5-, 7- and 9-irons. She soon was winning regional tournaments.

FILE – Hockey Hall of Famer and former New York Islander Mike Bossy waves to fans as he is introduced before the NHL hockey game between the Islanders and the Boston Bruins at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Uniondale, N.Y. Bossy dropped a ceremonial first puck. Bossy, one of hockey’s most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, died Friday, April 15, 2022, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)

Mike Bossy, Jan. 21, 1957 – April 13

Mike Bossy flopped to the ice as the puck went in, then scrambled to his feet and leaped into the air to celebrate scoring another goal. It was a familiar sight as the New York Islanders were on their way to their third of four consecutive Stanley Cup titles. He was 65.

FILE – Former NFL football player Daryle Lamonica speaks at a news conference as part of Oakland Raiders alumni weekend after a Raiders NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 28, 2018. Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who won an AFL Player of the Year award and led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died. He was 80. The Fresno County Sherriff’s said Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home on Thursday morning, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Daryle Lamonica, July 16, 1941 – April 20

Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who won an AFL Player of the Year award and led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, died at 80 years of age. Lamonica then threw two TD passes in a win over Houston in the AFL title game to send the Raiders to their first Super Bowl where they lost 33-14 to Green Bay.

FILE – Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his life “IL Etait Une Fois…Guy Lafleur” in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 2, 2009. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, who helped the Montreal Canadiens win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at age 70. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Graham Hughes, File)

Guy Lafleur, Sept. 19, 1951 – April 21

When Guy Lafleur was selected by Montreal with the No. 1 pick in the 1971 NHL draft, he was billed as the Canadiens’ next great Quebec-born player. Lafleur, a Hall of Fame forward who helped Montreal win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne (33) drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Adreian Payne, Feb 18, 1991 – May 8

Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne died in a shooting. He was 31. Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

FILE -Former New England Patriot Gino Cappelletti outside the Patriot’s Hall of Fame prior to an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. Gino Cappelletti, a former AFL Most Valuable Player and original member of the Boston Patriots who was part of the franchise for five decades as a player, coach and broadcaster, has died. He was 89. Cappelletti died at his home in Wellesley, Massachusetts. His death was announced by the New England Patriots on Thursday, May 12, 2022 No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Gino Cappelletti, March 26, 1934 – May 12

Gino Cappelletti, a former AFL Most Valuable Player and original member of the Boston Patriots died at 89. He was part of the franchise for five decades as a player, coach and broadcaster.

FILE – In this March 1, 2020, file photo, TCU defensive back Jeff Gladney runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Gladney was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Jeff Gladney, Dec. 12, 1996 – May 30

Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car crash in the Dallas area. He was 25 years old.

FILE – Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team’s NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sept. 20, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. Barber, who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was 38. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)

Marion Barber III, June 9, 1983 – May 31

Marion Barber III, the former Dallas Cowboys running back who is fourth in franchise history with 47 rushing touchdowns, died at 38 years of age. A fourth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2005, he had 24 touchdowns in 2006-07 despite starting just one game those two seasons. Barber’s career high was 14 TDs in 2006, when he rushed for just 654 yards.

FILE – Dallas Cowboys’ Don Perkins is taken down by Baltimore Colts’ Billy Ray Smith (74) and Ordell Braase (81) during a football game in Baltimore on Dec. 3, 1967. Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowl running back with the Cowboys in the 1960s, has died. He was 84. The NFL team and the University of New Mexico, where Perkins was a standout player before his professional career, said Perkins died Thursday, June 9, 2022. No cause of death was revealed. (AP Photo, File)

Don Perkins, March 4, 1938 – June 9

Don Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowl running back with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s, died at 84. Perkins rushed for 6,217 yards in 107 games with the Cowboys. His 42 rushing touchdowns rank fifth in team history.

Hugh McElhenny is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest on Friday, May 2, 2014, at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland. McElhenny, a Hall of Famer himself, died on June 17 at the age of 93. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Hugh McElhenny, December 31, 1928 – June 17

Former San Francisco 49ers halfback Hugh McElhenny died at the age of 93 of natural causes.

Tony Siragusa, May 13, 1967 – June 21

Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who was part of one of the most celebrated defenses in NFL history with the Baltimore Ravens, died at age 55. Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving attitude, which also helped him transition quickly to broadcasting after his playing career.

FILE -Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL Football rookie camp, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Owings Mills, Md. Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26, his agent confirmed Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

Jaylon Ferguson, Dec. 14, 1995 – June 22

Jaylon Ferguson, who set an FBS record for career sacks while at Louisiana Tech and then played the past three seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, died at 26.

Marlin Briscoe, Sept. 9, 1945 – June 26

Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the AFL more than 50 years ago, died at age 76. An Omaha, Nebraska, native, he was a star quarterback for Omaha University before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968.

Spencer Webb #18 of the Oregon Ducks catches a pass before the start of their game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Spencer Webb, c. 2000 – July 13

University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb died in an fall incident near Triangle Lake in Oregon.

Bobby East, seen here in 2006, has died after a stabbing at a California gas station, according to reports. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images)

Bobby East, Dec. 17, 1984 – July 13

Three-time United States Auto Club (USAC) national champion and former NASCAR driver Bobby East died in California after a stabbing at a gas station, according to police and media outlets familiar with the situation.

Dwight Smith, Nov. 8, 1963 – July 22

Dwight Smith, a runner-up for NL rookie of the year who played on Atlanta’s World Series-winning team in 1995, died at 58.

FILE – Former NBA great Bill Russell speaks during a news conference at the NBA All-Star basketball weekend, Feb. 14, 2009, in Phoenix. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)

Bill Russell, Feb. 1, 1934 – July 30

Bill Russell, one of the greatest NBA players in history, passed away at age 88. Russell was an 11-time NBA champion, captain of a gold-medal-winning U.S. Olympic team, and the first Black head coach of any North American professional sports team.

Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully smiles before throwing out the first pitch during ceremonies honoring his 64 years of service on August 30, 2012 at Dodger Stadium. (Credit: Getty Images)

Vin Scully, Nov. 29, 1927 – Aug. 2

Vin Scully, who for more than 60 years was the voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball, died at 94.

FILE – In this May 24, 1980, file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Weiskopf has died of pancreatic cancer. His wife says Weiskopf died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at their home in Big Sky, Montana. (AP Photo/File)

Tom Weiskopf, Nov. 9, 1942 – Aug. 20

The golf skills of Tom Weiskopf went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was always candid, often outspoken and unfailingly accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses.

Odessa Permian head coach Gary Gaines walks off the practice field after a high school football workout in Odessa, Texas, May 21, 2009. Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73. Gaines’ family says the former coach died in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. (AP Photo/Kevin Buehler, File)

Gary Gaines, May 4, 1949 – Aug. 22

Gary Gaines, coach of a Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” died at 73.

FILE – Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs running through passing drills with receivers in New Orleans to prepare for the Super Bowl, in January 1970. Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City, Mo. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda. (AP Photo, File)

Len Dawson, June 19, 1935 – Aug. 23

Whether it was in the huddle during the early days of the AFL or behind the microphone as the NFL grew into the behemoth it is today, Len Dawson carried himself with an unmistakable swagger and self-assurance that earned him the well-worn nickname “Lenny the Cool.” He was 87.

FILE – Challenger Earnie Shavers, right, follows through with a right against champion Muhammad Ali during the fourth round of their boxing bout in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Sept. 29, 1977. Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Ali and Larry Holmes, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

Earnie Shavers, Aug. 30, 1944 – Aug. 31

Earnie Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes, died at 78. Shavers fought from 1969-1995, which included two abbreviated returns from retirement. He finished 74-14-1 with 68 knockouts.

Gavin Escobar #89 walks to the locker room after the afternoon session of the Dallas Cowboys Rookie Minicamp at the Dallas Cowboys Valley Ranch Headquarters on May 10, 2013, in Irving, Texas. (Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

Gavin Escobar, Feb. 3, 1991 – Sept. 28

A woman and a man were found dead near a California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Police identified one climber as Long Beach, California, firefighter and former NFL player Gavin Escobar.

FILE – Georgia running back Herschel Walker, right, brings a smile to the face of his coach Vince Dooley as he announces that he would play football next year at Georgia rather than the USFL, Feb. 8, 1983 in Athens, Ga. Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was 90. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr., File)

Vince Dooley, Sept. 3, 1932 – Oct. 27

Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died at the age of 90. Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles, 20 bowl games and just one losing season.

Adam Zimmer, Jan. 13, 1984 – Oct. 31

Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died at 38.

John McVay, Jan. 5, 1931 – Oct. 31

John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, died at 91.

Ray Guy, the first pure punter to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft, passed away Thursday morning. (AP Photo)

Ray Guy, Dec. 21, 1949 – Nov. 2

Punting legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame player Ray Guy died at the age of 73. Guy was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, and played for the University of Southern Mississippi before becoming the first pure punter in the history of the NFL draft to be picked in the first round. He played with the Raiders, first in Oakland, then in Los Angeles, for the duration of his professional career between 1973 and 1986.

FILE – Washington Redskins defensive end Dave Butz is shown in a 1975 photo. All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72. A spokesman for the Washington Commanders confirmed that Butz’s family informed the team about his death Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. It was not immediately known where Butz died or the cause of his death. (AP Photo/File)

Dave Butz, June 22, 1950 – Nov. 3

All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz died at 72. As one of the league’s biggest players at the time at 6-foot-8 and nearly 300 pounds, he was a key part of Washington’s defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.

Dow Finsterwald, Sept. 6, 1929 – Nov. 4

Dow Finsterwald, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, died at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was 93. He became a footnote in history as the first player to win the PGA Championship in stroke play and the last U.S. captain of a Ryder Cup before continental Europe was invited to join.

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 20: Anthony Johnson celebrates his first-round knockout win over Glover Teixeira in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, March 6, 1984 – Nov. 13, 2022

The mixed martial arts community was in mourning after the unexpected loss of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at the age of 38 after an illness.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actor Brad William Henke attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_017 (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Brad William Henke, April 9, 1966 – Nov. 28

Former NFL player and actor Brad William Henke died at the age of 56. He graduated from the University of Arizona and joined the New York Giants in 1989. He would go on to play in Super Bowl XXIV with the Denver Broncos before he retired in 1994 after suffering several injuries. He is also remembered as an actor in “Orange is the New Black.”

FILE – Los Angeles Rams football player John Hadl is shown in August 1973. Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. He was 82. The university, where Hadl returned after his playing days as a coach and fundraiser, announced his death at the wishes of his family in a statement. No cause was given. (AP Photo)

John Hadl, Feb. 14, 1940 – Nov. 30

Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, died at 82.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Gaylord Perry throws in his 300th Major League victory, a 7-3 win over the New York Yankees in Seattle, May 6, 1982. Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his home in Gaffney, S.C. He was 84. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet, File)

Gaylord Perry, Sept. 14, 1938 – Nov. 30

Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using the pitch, died at 84. Perry, from Williamston, North Carolina, made history as the first player to win the Cy Young in both leagues, with Cleveland in 1972 and San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40.

FILE – Monica Seles, right, helps Nick Bollettieri with a blazer as Hall of Fame chairman of the board Christopher Clouser, left, looks on during Bollettieri’s induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I., Saturday, July 12, 2014. Nick Bollettieri, the Hall of Fame tennis coach who worked with some of the sport’s biggest stars and founded an academy that revolutionized the development of young athletes, has died. He was 91. Bollettieri passed away Sunday night, Dec. 4, 2022, at home in Florida after a series of health issues, his manager, Steve Shulla, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Nick Bollettieri, July 31, 1931 – Dec. 4

Nick Bollettieri, the Hall of Fame tennis coach who worked with some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Andre Agassi and Monica Seles, and founded an academy that revolutionized the development of young athletes, died at 91.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 08: Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser)

Grant Wahl, Dec. 2, 1974 – Dec. 9

American sports journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar.

FILE – Charlotte Bobcats coach Paul Silas argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Charlotte, N.C., April 18, 2012. Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams, has died, his family announced Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He was 79. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

Paul Silas, July 12, 1943 – Dec. 11

Paul Silas, who touched the game as a player, coach and president of the National Basketball Players Association, died at 79. Silas’s son Stephen Silas is the coach of the Houston Rockets.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mike Leach, March 9, 1961 – December 12, 2022

Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach died at 61.

Curt Simmons, May 19, 1929 – Dec. 13

Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies Whiz Kids team, died at 93.

Tom Browning, April 28, 1960 – Dec. 19

Tom Browning, an All-Star pitcher who threw the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history and helped them win a World Series title, died at 62.

FILE – Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris twirls a Terrible Towel during a ceremony commemorating the 40th anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” catch in the 1972 playoff game against the Oakland Raiders, during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012. Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was 72. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Franco Harris, March 7, 1950 – Dec. 20

Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, died at 72. His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that provided the jolt that helped transform the Steelers from also-rans into the NFL’s elite. Pittsburgh had scheduled to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of its game against the Las Vegas Raiders three day before his death.