Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
Luke Letlow wins all-GOP runoff for Louisiana US House seat
Top Stories
UPDATE: State Treasurer John Schroder released from hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19
President Trump rallies in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs
Video
102-year-old New York woman born during Spanish Flu pandemic beats COVID-19 twice
See what happens when meat lovers replace gingerbread houses with ‘charcuterie chalets’
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, December 5th
Gallery
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 4th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, December 4th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 3rd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 3rd
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 2nd
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Arkansas State gets the best of ULM|Red Wolves have won 11 in a row versus the Warhawks
Video
Top Stories
The Giants of Jena High School face Jewel Sumner in the second round of the LHSAA playoffs
Video
Carroll High school ending the Theodis Lee basketball tournament in fashion
Video
Grambling’s basketball team opens up their home opener against East Texas Baptist and get their first win
Video
ULM and Louisiana Tech face each other on the hardwood for the 1st time in almost 10 years
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
DECK THE HALLS: COVID-19 pandemic brings increase in sales of real Christmas trees
Video
Public Works asks residents to stop flushing wipes; Paper towels and wipes cause sewer blockages
Video
Donate a toy to the annual “Stuff the Bus” event for kids in Northeast Louisiana
Video
Helping the elderly during a pandemic; What services are provided through United Way’s 2-1-1
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Arkansas State gets the best of ULM|Red Wolves have won 11 in a row versus the Warhawks
Sports
Posted:
Dec 5, 2020 / 10:52 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 5, 2020 / 10:52 PM CST
Don't Miss
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment two
Investigation underway following early morning business fire
Gallery
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
Weather
The Loss of a Legend: Remembering 100.1 The Beat DJ Star
Video
Don't Miss
Luke Letlow wins all-GOP runoff for Louisiana US House seat
UPDATE: State Treasurer John Schroder released from hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19
President Trump rallies in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs
Video
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, December 5th
Gallery
UPDATE: Teen arrested for weekend shooting death of another teen in Magnolia
102-year-old New York woman born during Spanish Flu pandemic beats COVID-19 twice
See what happens when meat lovers replace gingerbread houses with ‘charcuterie chalets’
Trending Stories
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment two
Investigation underway following early morning business fire
Gallery
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
Weather
The Loss of a Legend: Remembering 100.1 The Beat DJ Star
Video