Arkansas seeks fresh start under new coach Sam Pittman

Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (5) ran for 1,133 yards and eight scores as a junior last season while rushing for more than 100 yards in five games.

New Arkansas coach Sam Pittman needed to change the culture following a 2-10 season that saw Chad Morris fired.

(AP) — The challenges facing new Arkansas coach Sam Pittman were significant enough without extra wrenches being thrown into his plans.

Pittman needed to change the culture following a 2-10 season that saw Chad Morris fired. But COVID-19 came along, cost him spring practice and limited his ability to establish himself with his new team.

Once the team finally could get back together, a new challenge arose. As a side effect of the pandemic, the schedule changed.

Fourth-ranked Georgia and No. 8 Florida got added to the Razorbacks’ schedule when the Southeastern Conference opted for a league-only slate.