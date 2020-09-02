Arkansas seeks fresh start under new coach Sam Pittman

(AP) — The challenges facing new Arkansas coach Sam Pittman were significant enough without extra wrenches being thrown into his plans.
Pittman needed to change the culture following a 2-10 season that saw Chad Morris fired. But COVID-19 came along, cost him spring practice and limited his ability to establish himself with his new team.
Once the team finally could get back together, a new challenge arose. As a side effect of the pandemic, the schedule changed.
Fourth-ranked Georgia and No. 8 Florida got added to the Razorbacks’ schedule when the Southeastern Conference opted for a league-only slate.
