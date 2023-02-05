Many had their eyes on future NBA Hall-of-Fame inductee, LeBron James, on Saturday. Entering the Pelicans contest with Los Angeles, James needed 63 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA scoring title. The King finished with 27, as New Orleans pulled away with a 131-126 victory.

But, after that big game, there was another. The River Oaks girls basketball team suited up for a matchup with defending Class 5A champion, Pontchatoula. Rob Garlington’s Mustangs were set to meet Claiborne Christian to immediately follow. Pontchatoula would defeat River Oaks, 70-18. While, Claiborne Christian pulled away with a 69-55 victory over the Mustangs.

High school basketball teams from across the state play in the Smoothie King Center, almost before each Pelicans game. Coach Garlington has played in the ‘blender’ before. But, Josh Brown’s Crusaders looked to add something to the mix on Saturday night.

Playing in an NBA arena is cool enough as it is. But, going after future Hall-of-Famer, LeBron James, was on the very same court? That’s a story no one will forget.