It’s the appetizer before the full course meal. We didn’t see a lot of high school football stars sign on Wednesday. But, it could set up a big February, for the next National Signing Day

Union Parish’s Trey Holly signs with LSU, and Cam Hill will stay closer to home and play for Louisiana Tech.

Neville offensive lineman Zalance Heard will become the latest o-lineman to sign with LSU, joining Will Campbell. Tigers’ defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White signs with Tulane.

At Carroll, quarterback DeMardrick Blunt signs with Louisiana Tech. Blunt joins former Bulldogs gunslinger, Ced Woods, as the second quarterback in a number of years to ink with Tech.

In a ceremony done at home, Richwood defensive end and middle linebacker KeShawn Reed signs with Northwestern State in Natchitoches.