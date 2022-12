Grambling running back CJ Russell has entered college football’s transfer portal. The former Arcadia standout played in seven games during this season. He made the announcement on Twitter, on Wednesday.

thank you #GramFam, I’ll forever cherish every moment. With LOVE …🖤 6out✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/JY6mkxiq7c — Cj Russell6️⃣ (@corey_russell6) November 30, 2022

Russell, a former standout for Arcadia High School, ended his Hornets career as the sixth ranked running back, in terms of yards, in LHSAA history.