ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider is working on a no-hitter for the Atlanta Braves through seven innings, with the only baserunner for the Miami Marlins coming on an error by Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off the seventh with a grounder that went through Olson’s legs, ending Strider’s bid for a perfect game Monday night.

The right-hander still has not allowed a hit. He has thrown 83 pitches through seven innings and struck out 11 batters. Atlanta leads 8-0.

Strider finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season to teammate Michael Harris II.

Strider has struck out at least nine in nine straight starts dating to last Sept. 1. It’s the longest active streak in the majors and the longest in franchise history, one better than Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

The hard-throwing right-hander routinely hit the high-90s (mph) with his fastball, but his slider was equally effective. Garrett Hampson, the last batter to face Strider in the sixth, whiffed on an 82 mph slider.

The Braves have hit five homers to back Strider, three of them two-run shots.

Strider was trying to throw the 24th perfect game in major league history and first since Seattle’s Félix Hernández in 2012 against Tampa Bay.

