ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was wounded in a predawn shooting Saturday at the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque, where police said it was not an active shooting or a threat to others on campus.

School officials called off a basketball game scheduled with in-state rival New Mexico State.

The shooting took place about 3 a.m. and the wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, police said. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

Albuquerque police called the shooting “a singular incident” and not a threat to other students on campus.

“This is not an active shooter,” the department said.

The university issued alerts overnight notifying the campus community that the shooting happened near Alvarado Hall, a student dormitory.

University and Albuquerque police are investigating the shooting. State police said the investigation was in the preliminary stages, but that authorities did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the community.

Steve Kirkland, University of New Mexico athletic director, said in a statement that officials from both schools decided to postpone the evening basketball game.

“Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy,” the statement said, adding that details would be released later about rescheduling the game and refunds.

The Rio Grande Rivalry matchup between the Lobos (3-0) and the Aggies (1-1) had been scheduled at 5 p.m. local time at The Pit, where the athletic department said more than 13,000 tickets had been sold.