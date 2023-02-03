Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court incident on Thursday night.

The league announced the punishments on Friday.

Brooks swung and struck Mitchell in the groin area during the third quarter after the Grizzlies guard had fallen to the floor. Mitchell retaliated by throwing the ball at Brooks and then shoving him.

Both players were ejected in Cleveland’s 128-113 win.

Afterward, Mitchell accused Brooks of being a dirty player.

“That’s just who he is,″ Mitchell said. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. This isn’t new.”

The league said Brooks will serve his suspension on Sunday, when the Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors.

Initially, Mitchell was scheduled to speak with reporters in Cleveland’s locker room. But the All-Star guard opted for the team’s larger interview room so he could address the incident with Brooks.

“I’m losing money,” Mitchell said before answering questions.

Mitchell said he and Brooks have been feuding for years. He also noted that Brooks has had similar altercations with other players.

“I’m not typically someone who gets ejected for stuff like that,” Mitchell said. “But at the end of the day, I think my reaction was reacting to a cheap shot. If punishment doesn’t come from that, he’s just going to keep doing it.

“It’s just dumb to be honest with you and I’m going to appeal it because I don’t think I should’ve gotten ejected for defending myself.”

Before his ejection, Mitchell was having a rough night. He scored just six points on 2-of -1 shooting in 22 minutes while being guarded by Brooks. The two had matched up regularly when Mitchell played for Utah.

“That was cool when we were just talking, but that right there, a line has to be drawn,” Mitchell said. “The NBA has to do something about it. I’m not the only person this has happened to and there’s no place for that in this game.

“I took matters into my own hands. When you have a cheap shot like that, there was no need to do that.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports