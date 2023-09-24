EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner accused Patriots quarterback Mac Jones of taking things a little too far by hitting him in his “private parts” during New England’s 15-10 victory on Sunday.

With the Patriots facing third-and-1 from the Jets 45 early in the fourth quarter, Jones pushed forward to try to get a first down on a quarterback sneak. He was stuffed by several New York defenders, but kept churning his legs after the whistle blew.

Jones — who has been accused of a few dirty plays during his two-plus seasons in the NFL — got into it with several Jets players, and linebacker C.J. Mosley slammed the quarterback to the turf. When Jones got up, Gardner said the Patriots player bumped into him — and the Jets cornerback shoved him after he said he took an inappropriate shot below the belt.

“He had got tackled,” Gardner said. “He reached his hand up to try to, like, get me to help him up. And I just moved his hand out of the way. Then, when he gets up (and) he just comes up to me like, ‘Good job.’ But while he’s said that, he hit me in my … he hit me in my private parts. You know what I’m saying?”

Gardner said he was stunned and didn’t react “the way I really wanted to.”

“I definitely wasn’t expecting that,” Gardner said. “First time for everything, I guess.”

No penalties were called on either side, and Jones denied doing anything on purpose.

“No,” Jones said. “I think just trying to get the first down.”

The Patriots quarterback didn’t specifically mention the pushing and shoving after the quarterback sneak.

“Man, my stomach hurt a little bit, you know what I mean?” Gardner said with a laugh. “I don’t even know what to say. I do got to ice up. He’s trying to keep me from having kids in the future. He’s trippin’.”

