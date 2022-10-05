ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. is back practicing with the Washington Commanders for the first time since being shot in an attempted robbery.

The rookie running back returned to the practice field Wednesday, just over five weeks since the shooting. He could play as soon as Sunday against Tennessee, but neither Robinson nor Rivera is prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans and making his NFL debut.

The game marks six weeks to the day since he was shot twice in the right leg. The bullets missed all the ligaments and bones in his right knee.

Washington has three weeks to activate Robinson off the non-football injury list. He was expected to be the starter after an impressive training camp and preseason.

