Before the SEC grows to 16 teams in 2025, the AAC will expand to 14, by 2023. The league is examining applications from six different current Conference-USA schools, none of them named Louisiana Tech.

Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB have each desired to leave C-USA.

This Fall, it was announced the American Athletic Conference will lose UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston to the Big 12.