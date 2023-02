Grambling (6-16, 5-6 SWAC) falls to Alabama A&M (10-11, 8-3 SWAC) 57-53 in Huntsville, Alabama on Monday night.

The host Lady Bulldogs were 8-for-12 from the charity stripe in the final quarter of play, while GSU was 0-for-1 in the same category, in the same quarter.

Alabama A&M’s bench saw plenty of production, scoring 24 points – compared to 14 for Freddie Murray’s bunch.

The Lady Tigers will host Texas Southern, Saturday at 2:00, inside the Hobdy Assembly Center.