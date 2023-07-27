WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Former Neville high school running back and current Miami Hurricane, Ajay Allen sponsors local young students for back to school.

Allen took the students to Surge Entertainment to have a day of fun activities and also helped with clothing and school supplies.



“I had a great time for one and that’s what I like to see right there, kids having fun. So it was a great thing right there ’cause I like to see kids having fun, says Allen.”

He continues saying “It was cool because everybody really got to see who I was and what type of person I am. We were like let’s do something for the kids and for the city or whatnot and I thought it was a great idea to do because I see Monroe go through a lot of things here. Of course, it’s not about the money and trying to make a name for myself kids need help around here so I just thought it’ll help.”

Ajay Allen is set to attend Miami’s fall camp in August 2023 as he enters his sophomore year.

The Hurricanes open their season on Sept 1st versus the Redhawks of Miami University. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.